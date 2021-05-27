They Won as N.H.L. Players. They’re Winning in Their Second Acts, Too.

Sometimes the best player on a team remains the backbone of the franchise even after retirement.

This is the case of two men who have won championships as players and now find themselves in contention for the Stanley Cup with the same organizations in off-ice roles.

For Colorado, who opened both the regular season and the playoffs as title favorites, that mainstay is general manager Joe Sakic. During his Hall of Fame career, all with the Quebec Avalanche and Nordiques franchise, he led Colorado to the Stanley Cups in 1996 and 2001 when he was also the MVP of the regular season. He is the career point guard for overtime goals in the playoffs.

For Carolina, who won a ruthlessly competitive Central Division, their foundation is coach Rod Brind’Amour. As a player, Brind’Amour propelled the Hurricanes to the final in 2002 and a championship in 2006 as captain. Brind’Amour is one of only three players to win two Selke Trophies as the league’s top defensive forward and to score more than 1,000 career points.

Not all former players succeed behind the bench or at the front office, but both Sakic and Brind’Amour have reversed their organization in their second acts. Both teams are in the second round: The Avalanche swept the St. Louis Blues to become the first team to advance this year and play in Vegas, and the Hurricanes beat Nashville in six games to set up a series against the defending champion Lightning. Carolina lost 2-1 to Tampa Bay on Tuesday to fall behind, two games to zero, in the series. Colorado will look to take the 2-0 advantage over Vegas on Wednesday.