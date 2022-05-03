Thief Gets $125k From Eye Surgeon’s Safe – Gadget Clock





Police are on the hunt for a brazen thief who forced his way into a Manhattan office building early on a Sunday morning and allegedly stole $125,000 from a doctor’s office.

The incident happened April 24 around 4 a.m. The suspect allegedly forced his way into 102 East 25th Street and entered the office of Park Avenue Lasek.

Once inside, cops say, he purportedly grabbed the six-figure loot from a safe and then fled on foot.

The individual is described as a male approximately 40 years old, 6’1″, 180 pounds, with a light complexion and slim build, last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, gray pants and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).