Thieves share God’s share in theft: Thieves share God

The story of two thieves arrested in MP’s Indore (MP News Update) will surprise you. Police have arrested such evil thieves, who used to offer 25% of the stolen items at the Saawariya Seth temple in Rajasthan after the theft. Pray to God in the temple – O Lord! Success for the next event and never get caught, so that he can constantly come to God’s court and offer it.

It is said that these criminals go to visit the Saawariya Seth temple after committing a crime. Police have seized a two-wheeler worth Rs 50,000 in cash and gold jewelery worth Rs 3 lakh 50 thousand from the accused. Police are investigating the thieves for other crimes. Sunil and Dinesh are the names of the arrested thieves. Tukoganj police have arrested the two.

Meanwhile, his two accomplices Vishnu and Mahendra are still absconding. During the interrogation, the thieves said that they used to break into the house as servants and whenever they got a chance, they would run away with the money and jewelery kept in the house. In fact, on September 29, it was the house of sari trader Palash Jain. Was stolen. Sunil and Dilip, who were working in the bungalow, were absconding. Both are residents of Banswara Rajasthan. After the incident, information was also obtained from the wife of the businessman on what basis the two were given jobs in the bungalow.

It turned out that a servant named Vishnu used to work here in the past. Before leaving, he told Sunil and Dilip that he knew each other and got a job in a bungalow. During the interrogation, it was revealed that Vishnu was the mastermind of the gang. He is also said to be absconding, after which police were engaged in a search for the accused.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police received information that both the accused were going to the area somewhere to commit the crime, on which the police arrested the two. A two-wheeler and Rs 50,000 cash and gold and silver jewelery worth Rs 3.5 lakh were recovered from the accused. After the theft, Sunil and Dilip used to go to the Saawariya Seth temple in Rajasthan.

Used to offer a 25% share to God

Thieves used to come to the Saawariya Seth temple by offering 25% of the stolen items to God. Since there was no earner in the house, the police decided to catch the thieves and the thieves were arrested along with the goods after the theft was uncovered in just 5 days.