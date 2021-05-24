Thieves Steal Artifacts Worth $1.4 Million From English Castle

LONDON — The thieves broke into an imposing citadel within the English countryside and took a uncommon bounty: rosary beads that after belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots, together with different gold and silver artifacts that the authorities mentioned have been value over $1.4 million.

The theft got here simply days after historic websites in England have been allowed to reopen after months of lockdown, and the police are asking guests who may need witnessed suspicious conduct earlier than the crime final Friday at Arundel Castle, about 60 miles southwest of London, to return ahead.

Other than their materials worth, the objects stolen had “immeasurably higher and priceless historic significance,” a spokesman for the citadel’s trustees mentioned in an announcement. “We subsequently urge anybody with info to return ahead to the police to help them in returning these treasures again the place they belong.”

The citadel and its grounds, a close to thousand-year-old website that’s the principal dwelling of the Duke of Norfolk, had solely reopened to guests on Tuesday. The police mentioned in a briefing on Sunday that the thieves had taken the objects from a show cupboard alongside a route taken by guests, and have been investigating whether or not an deserted automobile on fireplace present in a close-by village shortly after the housebreaking was associated to the crime. Different objects stolen included a number of coronation cups and different gold and silver treasures.