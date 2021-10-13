Thinking of getting a new phone, sell your old phone here; can get good price

Cashify is a platform on which you can sell old phones, phones with keypads can also be sold. Every brand of phone can be sold here. It buys the phone according to your phone at a good price through just a few steps.

If you are thinking of getting a new phone, but before that you want to sell your old phone. But no one is giving a good price or the price of your phone is being given less on the exchange offer, then do not worry at all, we are going to tell you about such a website, on which you can buy your phone online. Can sell and get good price for it too.

how to sell old phone

You have to follow these steps to sell your phone.

First of all you have to download cashify app in your phone or you can also go to its website.

Here you have to select your phone brand or phone model.

-You have to select the prize of your phone from the price shown by him.

After which it will ask you for permission to check some important things like camera test and mic

After this, through technology itself, you will get detailed information about the features of your phone.

After checking all the things, you will be asked some questions, like how is the phone status, battery, calls etc.

After a thorough check, it will show the value of your phone. If you want to sell it then go ahead.

After which it takes your complete address information from you.

Then this phone is taken from you through the employee of the company and you are given its fair price.

Cashify works in three steps

Select the device and tell about its current status. AI technology will create the right price for you. Thereafter book a free pickup from your home or workplace at the time slot that best suits your convenience. The employee of the company pays the mobile and leaves with the mobile.

beware of fraud

Cybercrime has increased in today’s time. In such a situation, you should stay away from cheating. While making any kind of purchase or sale, it should be bought or sold only after examining it thoroughly.

