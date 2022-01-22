Third Teen Charged With Murder in NYC Subway Tragedy – Gadget Clock





A 3rd teenager is now in custody on homicide costs, after a violent New Yr’s Day beating on a New York Metropolis subway platform led to the demise of an excellent Samaritan who tried to rescue the beating sufferer from the practice tracks.

Police say a gaggle assaulted a 38-year-old sufferer on the B/D platform on the Fordham Highway station on Jan. 1 round 2:30 a.m.

The group, practically half a dozen in measurement, threatened the person with a knife earlier than attacking him. Through the course of the assault, the person fell to the tracks.

That is when a 36-year-old man, Roland Hueston of the Bronx, jumped onto the tracks in an try to save lots of the beating sufferer. Hueston was struck and killed by the oncoming practice, authorities say. Police have not decided if the 2 males have been recognized to at least one one other.

The 38-year-old, who was the goal of the gang assault, was not hit by the practice however suffered a damaged arm and was taken to a close-by hospital.

Two suspects, boys ages 16 and 17, have been arrested Jan. 14, and on Saturday the NYPD stated one other 17-year-old boy was arrested Jan. 20. All three faces homicide, theft and gang assault costs, amongst different offenses.