Third Texas migrant bus arrives near US Capitol



A third immigrant bus arrived in Washington DC around 8 a.m. Friday as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s efforts to address federal immigration policy in the current border crisis.

Following Governor Abbott’s statement that Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) officials would take liberated Texas immigrants to the country’s capital, Texas began sending an unspecified number of buses en route to Washington DC on April 8. The White House initially described it as a “propaganda stunt”, with many assuming the governor would not follow. There were about 30 migrants on the bus on Friday.

“What better place could there be for them than a move by the United States Capital?” Abbott asked “America Newsroom” hosts last week.

The first immigrant bus arrived in DC on April 13, the second bus will arrive the next day. Both buses carried immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia and Nicaragua.

The group spoke to the Spanish-language press, and eventually called a prayer circle not far from where they were dropped off.

Abbott has sharply criticized the Biden administration for tackling the border crisis, saying the federal government has failed to properly assess the border situation.

Speaking at an event for the Texas Department of Safety Memorial, Abbott said more than 1.6 million people had crossed the border into Texas illegally in the past 15 months.

As of February, about 220,000 known “gotaways” have avoided border patrols since October 2021, an official with the Department of Homeland Security told Gadget Clock in February.

The legitimacy of Abbott’s move to send immigrant buses to Washington DC remains questionable. 2012 Supreme Court In the case of Arizona v. United States, established states cannot formulate their own immigration policy.

Abbott called on Mexico to take steps to curb the number of illegal immigrants. He threatened economic consequences when he appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday night.

“The predictable outcome is that these governors of the states adjacent to Texas will knock on our door for relief,” Abbott told Host Tucker Carlson. “As they beg for relief, we demand that they implement security measures that will reduce the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border.”