Third wave of corona in India: Threat of third wave of corona virus during upcoming festival, central government gives necessary instructions

The central government is on high alert for the threat of a third wave of corona virus during the upcoming festival. The government on Thursday called for adoption of the vaccine, covid-19 friendly behavior, traveling responsibly and celebrating festivals responsibly, to be wary of the increase in coronavirus infection. During the press briefing, an official said, “Overall, there is stability in Kovid-1 cases and there has been a decline in cases in Kerala as well.” In the next two-three months we should be careful that there will be no surge, it is festive time and cases of contagious cold are also on the rise. We urge you all to be vigilant and maintain the profits you make (in outbreak management).Looking ahead to the upcoming festive season, Balram Bhargava, Director General, Medical Council of India (ICMR), said, “The sudden increase in population density is a very favorable condition for the spread of the virus. If there is a sudden increase in population density, the virus seems to be very useful for its spread, so it takes time to adopt the vaccine, covid-appropriate behavior, responsible travel and celebrate the festival responsibly. The government says 20 per cent of India’s adult population has received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 62 per cent have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the government, the weekly infection rate in 34 districts of the country is more than 10 per cent, while in 32 districts the figure is between five and 10 per cent. The government said that 67.79 per cent of the total cases of Kovid-19 reported in India last week came from Kerala and it is the only state in the country where the number of patients undergoing treatment for the infection is over one lakh. Policy Commission member (Health) VK Paul said, “There is overall stability and there has been a decline in cases in Kerala as well. There is certainly concern about Mizoram but we hope that the rapid vaccination situation will improve and the epidemic response will be effective.

There is a need to ensure that there is no increase in the next two-three months and if found, it can be reduced, he said. When people anticipate when the challenge will increase, they indicate the months of October and November and this is the festive season and with it the cases of contagious colds also increase this time … so in the coming quarter we all urge you to take care and maintain the profits we have earned.

The number of infected people in the country has risen to 3,33,47,325 after 30,570 new cases of Kovid-19 came to light on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. At the same time, the number of patients undergoing treatment has come down to 3,42,923. The death toll in the country has risen to 4,43,928 after another 431 people were killed, according to the latest figures released by the ministry at 8 am.