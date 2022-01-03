Third wave of Coronavirus started, 75% of cases in metro cities Omicron said – Kovid Task Force Chief; Priyanka Gandhi isolates Coronavirus Crisis: India is clearly in the third wave of COVID-19 after family members get infected, says Covid Task Force Chief Dr NK Arora Kovid Task Force Chief; Priyanka Gandhi isolates after family members get infected

Meanwhile, the central government has allowed 50 percent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home amid rising cases of corona. This was stated in the order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Monday.

The third wave of the global pandemic corona virus has started in India. Cautioning this disclosure has been made by Dr. NK Arora, Chief of the Kovid Task Force. He told during an interview to an English TV channel on Monday (January 3, 2021) that India is clearly going through the third wave of corona virus, while 75 percent of the cases reported in metro cities (metropolis) are Omicron (Coronavirus). the most recent form, which spreads faster than even the delta).

During a conversation with NDTV’s Vishnu Som, Dr. Arora said, “India is clearly in the third wave of Corona. The whole wave is driven by a redesign. This variant is Omicron. With regard to the vaccine, he also dismissed concerns that the vaccine given to children aged 15 to 18 (who had started receiving anti-Covid vaccines) could be unsafe, as the shelf-life of the dose was extended. .

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has isolated herself on Monday (January 3, 2021). Actually, corona virus infection in a member of his family and a staff was confirmed a day earlier i.e. on Sunday. After this Vadra took this step as a precautionary measure. However, when he got his test done, his test report came negative.

A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 3, 2022

Apart from Priyanka Gandhi, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, seven people who attended CM’s Janata Darbar program, actor Prem Chopra, his wife Uma Chopra, John Abraham, his wife Priya and TV soap producer Ekta Kapoor also confirmed corona infection. Is.

Let us inform that so far 1700 cases of ‘Omicron’ of corona virus have been reported in India, out of which 639 people have become infection free or have migrated to other places. These cases were reported in 23 states and union territories. The Union Health Ministry said on Monday that Maharashtra had the highest number of 510 cases followed by Delhi 351, Kerala 156, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 121 and Rajasthan 120.