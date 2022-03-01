World

Thirty-first House Democrat announces retirement from Congress ahead of midterms

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Thirty-first House Democrat announces retirement from Congress ahead of midterms
Written by admin
Thirty-first House Democrat announces retirement from Congress ahead of midterms

Thirty-first House Democrat announces retirement from Congress ahead of midterms

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Republican Ted Deutsch, D-Fla., Announced his retirement from Congress on Monday, making him the 31st House Democrat to do so before the mid-2022 term.

Republicans are widely expected to win the election and even take control of the House from Democrats.

“After serving the public for more than 15 years, I have decided that I will not seek re-election this November,” Deutsche Welle said in a statement. “The public service was inspired in me by my father, who earned a Purple Heart at the Battle of the Bulge, and it has been a remarkable feat to serve the people of Palm Beach and Broward County in Congress since 2010. I am incredibly grateful to them for their support and friendship.” . “

Nita Lowe, DN.Y., during a news conference on January 28, 2020 in the Washington, D.C. Listening, then representative Ted Deutsch, D-Fla.

Nita Lowe, DN.Y., during a news conference on January 28, 2020 in the Washington, D.C. Listening, then representative Ted Deutsch, D-Fla.
(Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The congressman, who co-chaired the House Bipartisan Task Force on Committing Anti-Semitism, cited the “unprecedented rise of Semitism” worldwide as the reason for his resignation to accept the offer to become the next CEO of the American Jewish Committee. (AJC).

Crimes against the NYC rose nearly 300% in January, with the recent Jewish man being attacked from behind.

Democrat Rep. Ted Duchess and Florida Debbie Wasserman Schultz discussed solutions to the fight against the escalation of anti-Semitic incidents in the 2020 debate.

Democrat Rep. Ted Duchess and Florida Debbie Wasserman Schultz discussed solutions to the fight against the escalation of anti-Semitic incidents in the 2020 debate.
(Taimi Alvarez / Sun Sentinel / Tribune News Service)

READ Also  New Jersey COVID Omicron Update: 'Boost NJ2 Week' now underway to improve vaccination rate in state

The Dutch have represented Florida in Congress since 2010, although its initial 21st congressional district became the 22nd congressional district in 2017. Marjorie Stoneman was representing Dutch Broward County on February 18, 2018 during the shooting at Douglas High School, an event she mentioned in the statement.

“Seventeen students and teachers at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School were killed that day, and I try every day to make them the way they are working to help us stay with their families and honor the memory of their loved ones. Schools and communities are safe.” He said.

Representative Ted Deutsch talks about his experience during a trip to Israel and Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of a bipartisan delegation to the House of Representatives on January 28, 2020 in D-Fla., Washington, DC.

Representative Ted Deutsch talks about his experience during a trip to Israel and Auschwitz-Birkenau as part of a bipartisan delegation to the House of Representatives on January 28, 2020 in D-Fla., Washington, DC.
(Samuel Quorum / Getty Images)

“I’ve tried to support survivors in any way I can, although it’s their strong voice that has helped make the much-needed change. The Parkland family and student survivors inspire me every day,” he added.

Ditch will be in Congress until September 30, 2022, when the House will be on vacation

#Thirtyfirst #House #Democrat #announces #retirement #Congress #ahead #midterms

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  See Highlights From 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment