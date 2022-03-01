Thirty-first House Democrat announces retirement from Congress ahead of midterms



Republican Ted Deutsch, D-Fla., Announced his retirement from Congress on Monday, making him the 31st House Democrat to do so before the mid-2022 term.

Republicans are widely expected to win the election and even take control of the House from Democrats.

“After serving the public for more than 15 years, I have decided that I will not seek re-election this November,” Deutsche Welle said in a statement. “The public service was inspired in me by my father, who earned a Purple Heart at the Battle of the Bulge, and it has been a remarkable feat to serve the people of Palm Beach and Broward County in Congress since 2010. I am incredibly grateful to them for their support and friendship.” . “

The congressman, who co-chaired the House Bipartisan Task Force on Committing Anti-Semitism, cited the “unprecedented rise of Semitism” worldwide as the reason for his resignation to accept the offer to become the next CEO of the American Jewish Committee. (AJC).

Crimes against the NYC rose nearly 300% in January, with the recent Jewish man being attacked from behind.

The Dutch have represented Florida in Congress since 2010, although its initial 21st congressional district became the 22nd congressional district in 2017. Marjorie Stoneman was representing Dutch Broward County on February 18, 2018 during the shooting at Douglas High School, an event she mentioned in the statement.

“Seventeen students and teachers at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School were killed that day, and I try every day to make them the way they are working to help us stay with their families and honor the memory of their loved ones. Schools and communities are safe.” He said.

“I’ve tried to support survivors in any way I can, although it’s their strong voice that has helped make the much-needed change. The Parkland family and student survivors inspire me every day,” he added.

Ditch will be in Congress until September 30, 2022, when the House will be on vacation