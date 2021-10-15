This 12 km long tunnel will make many world records in Arunachal Pradesh, know what is the specialty

The 12-km-long Sela Tunnel between Tawang and West Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh will be the world’s largest by-lane tunnel at an altitude of over 13,000 feet. This tunnel is special in many ways. Through this tunnel, military capabilities will also be increased to counter the threat of China’s Western Theater Command. Apart from this, it will also reduce the distance between the Army Corps headquarters in Assam and Tawang.

