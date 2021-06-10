This $2,700 robot dog will carry a single bottle of water for you



Boston Dynamics isn’t the one firm that makes futuristic quadrupedal robots. Chinese language agency Unitree Robotics has additionally been at it for years, and this week revealed its newest creation: the Unitree Go1, a robust-looking four-legged bot that’s remarkably low-cost, with costs beginning at simply $2,700. (For comparability, Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot prices $74,500.)

What’s the Go1 for, although? Properly, a demo video reveals it being put to such helpful duties as “following somebody on a run” and “carrying a single bottle of water.” Certain it’s not sensible to have a robot butler for your telephone and pockets, nevertheless it makes a assertion on a night time out.

Extra realistically, the robotics trade continues to be exploring the most effective purposes for these kinds of machines. Spot, for instance, is at the moment being examined in areas like industrial inspections and police reconnaissance (with combined outcomes). Unitree, although, says it desires to make quadrupedal robots as inexpensive and well-liked as smartphones and drones. So, a enjoyable demo reel that reveals the Go1 simply kind of chilling out and searching cool makes excellent sense.





The corporate solely has a fundamental spec sheet for the robot on its website, however right here’s what we do know. The Go1 is available in three variations: the $2,700 Go1 Air, $3,500 Go1, and $8,500 Go1 Edu. Every weighs about 12kg (26 kilos) and the costlier fashions include extra processor energy and sensors (the Go1 Edu is the one model with an unspecified programming API). It appears automated person-following and obstacle-avoidance come commonplace, although solely the pricier fashions hit the marketed prime velocity of 17km/h. Unitree doesn’t say something about battery life, both. Although on condition that Spot solely has sufficient juice for 90 minutes of operation, we’d say that the “all-day companion” mode instructed by the Go1 demo video is a bit of an clever exaggeration.

At any price, tech like this reveals that quadrupedal robots are shortly turning from novelties to commodities. The true query is: can additionally they be helpful, or will they simply be carrying our water for years to return.