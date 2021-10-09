This 55-inch QLED TV is available at a great price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some state-of-the-art OLED TVs, it’s hard to argue with this good deal. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, the lowest price ever. This large QLED panel has a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by Fire TV OS which allows for built-in Alexa voice control. This gives the TV access to most of the major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased color depth, and a narrow bezel gives the TV a sleek aesthetic.

The ever-increasing size of game updates has now become a meme. If you’re tired of constantly taking up space on your PC or console, we recommend investing in the slim Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD. This 2TB is currently enjoying huge discounts on Newegg and is available for $250. The M.2 form-factor of this SSD makes it a cinch to install in any platform that needs a little extra storage space. In addition to providing more room for save and local installations, the faster transfer speeds offered by M.2 SSDs can help improve load times for anything installed on them. Just don’t expect them to improve your framerates, or your kill-death-ratio for that matter.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD (2TB) This M.2 SSD from Samsung boasts of 2TB of storage space and blazing fast transfer speeds. This slim drive has read/write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and is remarkably easy to install on your PlayStation 5 or any motherboard with a free M.2 port.

If you’re looking for ways to improve the sound of your home theater, this six-piece surround sound system from Klipsch is available for $289, which is the lowest price ever found at Newegg. This massive system comes with a pair of front and rear speakers, as well as a center channel and wireless subwoofer. Each speaker is capable of standing on its own, but they also have built-in mounts if you want to anchor them to the wall. One potential drawback to this otherwise outstanding deal is that you’ll need a standalone 5.1 receiver to take advantage of everything this system has to offer. However, surround receivers typically fall in the $300-$400 range, making them relatively affordable, and this usually results in a net discount on this expensive set of speakers.

You know what they say, “photos or it didn’t happen”, Now with the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+, no one will ever have any reason to doubt your speed run. Metroid: Dreaded ever again. This slim capture card is available at Best Buy for $164, its lowest price ever. While the usefulness of this device is somewhat lost on your typical gamer, this gadget is a must-have for any streamer or content creator who wants high-fidelity video from a console or external PC. A capture card capable of capturing output from any 4K HDMI source at 60Hz plugs into your console and operates with streaming software as the throughput to a nearby PC.

A device like this is going to be more useful for someone who does their gaming on a console, as anyone with a PC can usually stream their gameplay directly to their preferred platform. However, for consoles without built-in streaming capabilities, such as the Nintendo Switch, this is the best way to piece together the highlights of your gameplay.

An excellent, flat-panel gaming monitor, the Acer Nitro VG270U is available on Newegg for just $340, which is a fair discount. This 27-inch monitor offers some specs that are perfect for gaming, including a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD Freesync compatibility for super-smooth performance. The 1440p resolution delivers a sharp picture and the panel has inputs for HDMI 1.4, 2.0 and DisplayPort for a variety of connectivity options. The stand has limited adjustment options, with only a short tilt range available, which can be attached to a wall or monitor arm with the integrated 100x100mm VESA mount. While the monitor does come with built-in 2W speakers, they can be a bit underwhelming, for the best gaming experience we’d recommend investing in some headphones or a standalone speaker system.

We have one last deal for you to fill out today. ledge Celebrating his 10th birthday with a huge party on October 22nd and 23rd in New York City on the verge, And you are invited. The party is going to be an eclectic exhibition of immersive art, musical performances and presentations ledge Talent. Normally $250, we’re currently offering tickets for $99, just enter promo code $99now at checkout. These tickets include admission and four complimentary drink tickets for both days. If you find yourself in NYC that weekend, we’d love to see you there.