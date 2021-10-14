This actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have become Jaadu in Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya, know who is this mystery man

Do you know who played the character of magic? You have also seen this actor in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

You must have seen Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. Apart from Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), the second most attractive character in this film was ‘Jadu’. The old kids all loved ‘magic’. Do you know who played the character of magic? You have also seen this actor in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This was the popular face who was playing the role of magic sitting inside the costume. You must have seen him on many TV shows. The name of these actors is Indravadan Purohit.

Indravadan Purohit, who played the role of ‘Chhote Ustaad’ in many films, has worked in TV shows like Baalveer and Taarak Mehta. It is said that about 40 people were auditioned for the role of ‘Jadu’ in the film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. In such a situation, Indravadan was finally done for the character of magic in the film. There was no need to show face in the role of magic but it was necessary to lose weight. That’s why Indravadan Purohit worked hard for this and lost his weight.

According to reports, the magic costume that Indravadan Purohit was donned weighed around 15 kg. This costume was made by Rakesh Roshan from abroad. The costume of magic came from Australia as India. It took a year to make it. According to reports, the costume of Jadoo was made around Rs 1 crore.

This costume was too heavy for Indravadan Purohit, which he used to face a lot of trouble while wearing and taking off. At the same time, he used to have trouble breathing inside this costume.

Let us tell you, Indravadan had come as a relative of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. So there he also appeared in the TV show ‘Baalveer’. Indravadan Purohit acted in 250 films in his career.

Indravadan Purohit had worked from TV to Bollywood and then Hollywood. In the year 2001, Indravadan worked in the Hollywood film ‘Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring’.

Apart from this, he had also appeared in many Hindi films such as Nagina in 1986, Veerana in 1988, Bol Radha Bol in 1992. Film crack etc. Despite this, he lived a life of oblivion. Indravadan Purohit passed away on 28 September 2014.