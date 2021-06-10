THIS actress comes on board the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer?





In the final week, we had given you an enormous replace on Oh My God 2 that this sequel will function Pankaj Tripathi in a lead position together with Akshay Kumar not like the first installment the place Paresh Rawal was the principal protagonist. Whereas we’re nonetheless ready for the official particulars of the venture, the newest reviews recommend that the makers have roped in actress Yami Gautam to play a vital position in the social satire. Since the storyline of OMG 2 is totally totally different from the first half, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see whether or not the makers will create the related impression or not. Additionally Learn – Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Throwback to heartfelt tributes made by Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan, and different Bollywood stars

Apparently, Umesh Shukla, who helmed the first half, won’t direct Oh My God 2 and the identify of the new director has been stored beneath wraps. The movie is anticipated to go on flooring in September this yr and will probably be wrapped up in October. The pre-production of the work has already begun and the crew is working beneath isolation and planning the capturing areas. It’s going to mark the second collaboration between Pankaj and Akki after Bachchan Pandey, which is directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Additionally Learn – Ekta Kapoor Birthday Particular: From her obsession with the letter Ok to donning quite a few rings, a have a look at how her superstitions made information

Speaking about Yami Gautam, the actress just lately tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike helmer Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the image of her wedding ceremony on Instagram, the Vicky Donor actress wrote, “In your mild, I study to like – Rumi’.With the blessings of our household, we have now tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony ceremony right this moment. Being very personal individuals, we celebrated this joyous event with our rapid household. As we embark on the journey of affection and friendship, we search all of your blessings and good needs. Love, Yami and Aditya.” Additionally Learn – From Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra to Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut – 9 Bollywood celebs whose alleged extramarital affairs shook the nation

