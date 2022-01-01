This actress refused to work with Shahrukh Khan in Chennai Express film created ruckus at the box office

Millions of fans of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan. His acting and his style are liked by everyone’s heart. Shahrukh has worked with almost all actresses from Madhuri to Deepika. Who would be in Bollywood who wouldn’t want to work with him? But there is one actress who refused to share screen with him.

This actress is Kollywood’s Lady Superstar aka Nayanthara. You will be surprised to know that she was once offered not for the role of Deepika Padukone in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chennai Express’ but for the song ‘One Two Three Four’. This character was later filmed on Priyamani. Let me tell you, the actress politely declined this offer. However, he did not specify the reason behind it.

Later the film ‘Chennai Express’ turned out to be a blockbuster and it became a huge success for Shahrukh Khan. Apart from Shahrukh and Deepika, the film, directed by Rohit Shetty, also starred Satyaraj, Nikitin Dheer and Kamini Kaushal in important roles. At the same time, the film earned around Rs 400 crore at the global box office.

Talking about Nayanthara’s work, she was last seen in the film ‘Annathe’ opposite Rajinikanth. The film was helmed by the blockbuster director Siruthai Siva. On the other hand, Nayanthara is known for films like ‘Raja Rani’, ‘Aram’, ‘Imaika Nodiagal’.

Talking about Shahrukh Khan’s career, he started acting with television. He made his mark in the TV world by working in serials like ‘Dil Dariya’, ‘Fauji’, ‘Circus’. After this he made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Deewana’. He was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor for this film. After this film, he never looked back, he continued to achieve success.

He has done ‘Deewana’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, ‘Darr’, ‘Pardes’, ‘Kabhi Ya Kabhi Na’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘ He has given superhit films like ‘Chak De India’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ to Bollywood. At the same time, Shahrukh was last seen in the film ‘Zero’ opposite Anushka Sharma. After a long time, Shahrukh Khan is returning to the screen once again, he will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s film ‘Pathan’.