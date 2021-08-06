This Adani company made a lot of money for investors, more loss in Reliance industries

Today was a very different day for two veteran businessmen of the country. Where Mukesh Ambani got a setback from the Supreme Court on the Reliance Future deal, due to which Reliance shares lost 2 percent. Investors lost money. On the other hand, shares of Gautam Adani’s flagship company Adani Enterprises earned a lot of investors and also became the most valuable company of Adani Group itself.

Let us tell you that the case of Reliance Future deal was in the Supreme Court. Which was filed by Amazon itself. On which the Supreme Court said that the decision given by the Court of Singapore in favor of Amazon is correct. In fact, the Singapore court has said that the deal will not go ahead in any way before the final decision is made. After which SEBI and High Court had given green signal on this.

Reliance investors suffered losses : Those who put money in Reliance shares have suffered a loss of two percent per share after the Supreme Court’s decision. That is, there is a loss of Rs 44.25 on each share. That is, if someone has 10000 shares of the company, then today he has to suffer a loss of Rs 44250 at the rate of 2 percent. The shares of the company have closed at Rs 2089.05 till the close of the stock market. Whereas yesterday the company’s stock closed at Rs 2133.30.

Adani’s company did rich: On the other hand, shares of Gautam Adani’s company Adani Enterprises have gained more than 7 percent i.e. Rs 103.80. That is, if someone will have 10 thousand shares of the company, then he would have made a profit of Rs 1,03,800 today. By the way, today the company’s stock closed at Rs 1536.40 with a rise of 7.25 percent i.e. Rs 103.80.

Then Adani Enterprises became the group’s most valuable company: With a gain of more than 7 per cent, the company has become the group’s most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 168974.82 crore. Adani Port is second with Rs 145097.09 crore. Adani Green is at number three with Rs 1.42 lakh crore. The market for Adani Transmission and Adani Gas is also to see one lakh crore rupees.





