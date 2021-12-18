This affordable electric scooter gives a range of up to 85km in a single charge, will get hi-tech features

If you want to get an electric scooter in a low budget, then know here the complete details of this EeVe Atreo which gives long driving range in a single charge.

In view of the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, new startups along with all the vehicle manufacturers have also started launching electric scooters and bikes, due to which a long range of these scooters and bikes has been available in the electric vehicle sector.

If you are also planning to buy an electric scooter, then know here the complete details of the affordable EeVe Atreo electric scooter which gives long range in single charge.

EeVe Atreo is an attractively designed electric scooter which the company has launched with hi-tech features and specifications.

Talking about the battery and power of this electric scooter, the company has given a 72V, 27Ah red lead acid battery with a 250W motor.

The company claims that this battery takes 6 to 7 hours to be fully charged when charged with a normal charger, about the driving range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that the scooter is 75 to 85 hours after a full charge. Kilometers driving range, coupled with a top speed of 25 kmph.

Talking about the braking system of this electric scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

For better driving experience even on bad roads, the company has given telescopic suspension in it.

This scooter can move smoothly by carrying a weight of up to 140 kg. With which alloy wheels and DRL lights have been given, apart from this features like digital clock, digital speedometer, digital trip meter, digital console, have been given.

Talking about the dimensions of the scooter, its height is 1110 mm, ground clearance 150 mm, wheel base is 1305 mm and curb weight is 94 kg.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given many high-tech features like USB port, bottle case, anti-theft lock and keyless entry in it.

If you want to buy this scooter, then you can book this scooter by visiting the official website of the company or you can buy this scooter directly by visiting your nearest dealership.