This AI Reveals How Much Time Politician Stare On Phone During Meeting

This machine learning system keeps track of how much time government employees, bureaucrats and politicians spend on their smartphones in administrative meetings

An unknown person in Belgium has developed an AI system (artificial intelligence) that not only measures the amount of time spent by government officials and politicians on their mobiles in government meetings, but also in public on their social media. The account @TheFlemishScrollers (social media) also shames them. The idea of ​​creating this tool, named ‘Dries Depoorter’, may have come about two years ago after the Flemish Minister-President, Jan Zamboni, was caught playing the Angry Birds game at an important government meeting .

Tracks only mobile users
The tool also exposes politicians and government officials to the public by publicly tagging the percentage of mobile usage at work on ‘The Flemish Scrollers’ Twitter account. Significantly, the machine learning program only identifies officers and ministers with their heads bowed on their mobiles. If someone is looking at his laptop or tablet, the system ignores him.

catches swindle like this
The program collects data from live broadcasts of meetings, videos available on YouTube and social media with the help of AI to see mobile usage. On protesting, the account also gives them instructions to focus on their work.

