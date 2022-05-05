This amazing feature of WhatsApp you will be able to send messages without touching the phone

The world’s popular messaging app WhatsApp keeps on bringing new features for the users every day, so that people can get convenience in using the messaging app or do not find chatting boring. Now WhatsApp is preparing for another amazing feature, with the help of which you will be able to send messages to users without touching the phone.

The benefit of this will be given to those users who use smart glasses during the Ray-Ban Stories update. According to the latest update, users wearing smart glasses will be able to send messages easily. For this there will be no need to touch the fingers.

Developing for users with smart glasses

Ray-Ban Stories for Facebook Messenger was launched by Meta in September last year. Since then, the company has rolled out several updates for users with smart glasses that have not only increased the limit for video recording to one minute, but also increased the ability to read and send messages and make voice calls using Messenger. . A new report says that Ray-Ban Stories is soon being developed for Meta’s messaging app.

how will it be used

WABetaInfo reports that Meta is working on providing support for WhatsApp as far as Ray-Ban Stories are concerned. When this feature is rolled out, WhatsApp users will be able to use Ray-Ban Stories for users with smart glasses to read and send messages and make voice calls.

Earlier this month, the blog site cited a code in the messaging app to say that thanks to the built-in assistant on Ray-Ban Stories, users would be able to send messages to their contacts via WhatsApp. In addition, the report had also suggested that all messages and calls would be end-to-end encrypted, such that they would not be read or heard by WhatsApp.

Soon it will be used in WhatsApp

Now, the blog site has reported that the company is making progress in enabling the feature. A screenshot of the feature shows that WhatsApp will enable users to connect its platform to Ray-Ban Stories with the messaging app’s ‘Link a Device’ feature. This is the same feature used to connect a secondary device such as a laptop or tablet to the app.