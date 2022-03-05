This best selling car of February is preferred for sporty design at a low price

Know today in Best Selling Car the complete details of the car you like in the month of February which comes in low budget.

In the car segment of the auto sector, car makers have released their cars sales figures in the month of February, keeping these figures of companies in mind, we are going to tell you about the car that has become the best selling car of February. .

If you are planning to buy a new car, then know here the complete details of this car sold in February, from the price to the features.

Maruti Swift: The Maruti Swift is a premium hatchback with a sporty design that is loved for its design as well as its features and mileage.

Maruti Suzuki has sold 19,202 units of this Maruti Swift in February 2022, after which it has become the best selling car of the month of February.

Maruti Suzuki has launched this car with four trims which are first LXi, second VXi, third ZXi and fourth ZXi Plus.

The company has given a 1197 cc 1.2 liter dual jet petrol engine in this car which generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque and this engine has been given the option of 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of Maruti Swift, it has features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 4.2-inch color driver display, cruise control, height adjustable driver seat, auto AC, etc.

Talking about the safety features, features like electronic stability control, hill hold control, dual air bags on the front seat, anti-lock braking system, EBD and rear parking sensors have been given in it.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.20 kmpl on 1.2 liter manual transmission but this car gives a mileage of 23.76 kmpl on 1.2 liter AMT transmission.

Talking about the price of Maruti Swift, the company has launched it in the market with an initial price of Rs 5.90 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.77 lakh when going to the top variant.