This Bhojpuri actor gives competition to Bollywood actors in terms of fitness, know

After the Corona period, Khesari Lal was seen spending more and more time in the gym. He not only lost his weight in just 25 days but also made his body fit.

Khesari Lal Yadav, the superstar of Bhojpuri films, is not only in the discussion about films, but he also makes equal headlines for his fitness. He is called Salman in Bhojpuri cinema. Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is a super fit actor along with being the most superhit actor of Bhojpuri industry.

There is only a lot of crowd in theaters to see Khasari Lal, it is believed that the film in which Khesari Lal is already considered a hit. Apart from this, people will be seen applauding on every action scene of his.

As much as Khesari Lal Yadav works for his film, he also works hard to keep his body fit. Khesari works hard for his fitness. Whatever happens, do not forget to exercise. Khesari is also very fond of bodybuilding and started gym even before entering Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari Lal does daily workouts to keep himself fit. In which he exercises for different parts of the body from his shoulders to get a toned and fit body. Let us tell you that Khesari goes to the gym first thing in the morning and sweats there for two hours.

He is considered to be the fittest actor in the Bhojpuri industry and is often compared to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Khesari once told in one of his videos that ‘building a body is more difficult than farming. But he also said that his body is his cultivation because films demand the same.

Sharing a video of the workout on his Instagram, Khesari Lal Yadav writes that ‘NO PAIN NO GAIN’ means you will not get anything until you do not work hard. The video shared by Khesari was well received by his fans.

Let us tell you that Khesari has struggled a lot in his early days. He came to the industry with the desire to become a singer. But it was difficult to do this due to paucity of money. In such a situation, Khesari had added money by selling Litti Chokha.