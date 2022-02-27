Entertainment

This Bhojpuri actor gives competition to Bollywood actors in terms of fitness, know

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
This Bhojpuri actor gives competition to Bollywood actors in terms of fitness, know
Written by admin
This Bhojpuri actor gives competition to Bollywood actors in terms of fitness, know

This Bhojpuri actor gives competition to Bollywood actors in terms of fitness, know

This Bhojpuri actor gives competition to Bollywood actors in terms of fitness, know

After the Corona period, Khesari Lal was seen spending more and more time in the gym. He not only lost his weight in just 25 days but also made his body fit.

Khesari Lal Yadav, the superstar of Bhojpuri films, is not only in the discussion about films, but he also makes equal headlines for his fitness. He is called Salman in Bhojpuri cinema. Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is a super fit actor along with being the most superhit actor of Bhojpuri industry.

There is only a lot of crowd in theaters to see Khasari Lal, it is believed that the film in which Khesari Lal is already considered a hit. Apart from this, people will be seen applauding on every action scene of his.

As much as Khesari Lal Yadav works for his film, he also works hard to keep his body fit. Khesari works hard for his fitness. Whatever happens, do not forget to exercise. Khesari is also very fond of bodybuilding and started gym even before entering Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari Lal does daily workouts to keep himself fit. In which he exercises for different parts of the body from his shoulders to get a toned and fit body. Let us tell you that Khesari goes to the gym first thing in the morning and sweats there for two hours.

He is considered to be the fittest actor in the Bhojpuri industry and is often compared to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Khesari once told in one of his videos that ‘building a body is more difficult than farming. But he also said that his body is his cultivation because films demand the same.

READ Also  Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Vikrant Rona To Be Released On August 19 in 14 Languages

Sharing a video of the workout on his Instagram, Khesari Lal Yadav writes that ‘NO PAIN NO GAIN’ means you will not get anything until you do not work hard. The video shared by Khesari was well received by his fans.

Let us tell you that Khesari has struggled a lot in his early days. He came to the industry with the desire to become a singer. But it was difficult to do this due to paucity of money. In such a situation, Khesari had added money by selling Litti Chokha.


#Bhojpuri #actor #competition #Bollywood #actors #terms #fitness

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Tom Cruise Called Police On The Sets Of Mission Impossible 7

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment