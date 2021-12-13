This car got more than 15 thousand bookings in just 30 days, gives 26 kmpl mileage with premium features in low budget

This low-cost car is getting a waiting period of 3 months, which gives a mileage of 26 kmpl, read full details.

Maruti Suzuki launched the second generation model of its popular hatchback Celerio in November, which has received more than 15 thousand bookings within a month.

Due to this bumper booking received by Maruti Celerio within a month, the waiting period on this car has increased to 12 weeks i.e. almost three months.

Maruti has launched this car completely different from the old Celerio with new design, new features, new specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Celerio, the company has installed the next generation K10 engine which is 1.0 liter capacity.

This engine generates maximum power of 66 hp and peak torque of 89 Nm and is available with manual and AMT gearbox options.

Regarding the mileage of the new Maruti Celerio, the company claims that it is more economical than the previous car which gives a mileage of 26.68 kmpl and due to this claim, this car has been established as the highest mileage car in the country. Is.

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in this car, besides features like hill hold assist, push button start-stop have been given in the car.

Talking about the safety features of the car, the company has given more than 12 safety features in it, in which features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, rear parking sensor, speed sensitive door lock are available on the front seat.

Talking about the price of Maruti Celerio, the company has launched this car in four trims, in which its starting price is Rs 4.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.94 lakh when going to the top variant.

Let us tell you that one of the main reasons for the long waiting period on Maruti cars is the lack of semiconductor chips and electric components.

Due to this shortfall, not only has Maruti’s monthly production come down but the company has more than 2,50,000 orders pending.

In these pending orders with Maruti, the waiting period of 9 to 12 weeks is running on petrol cars, while the same waiting period on CNG cars has increased to 17 to 18 weeks.