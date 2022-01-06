This change in the rules regarding Aadhar Card! If you do not know, you can be deprived of benefits

So far 99 crore people in the country have used the e-KYC Aadhaar system for Aadhaar verification. It is used to maintain the security and confidentiality of the Aadhar card.

Aadhar card is being used as an essential document in India. It is used everywhere as an identity. The essential data of the people also remains here, due to which the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body of the Aadhar card, has started the process of Aadhaar verification for the customers. However, for doing this or doing it online, you are charged some charge, which was earlier 20 rupees. But now its price has been changed. If you do not know this changed rule, then you may also suffer from it.

Giving information about this, UIDAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saurabh Garg, while addressing an event in the recent past, had said that the financial technology sector is more likely to take advantage of Aadhaar. Saurabh Garg has said that now Rs 20 per verification charge will not be taken for verification. This has now been reduced to Rs. He said that this will attract more people for verification and various agencies and institutions will be able to make better use of the digital infrastructure created by the government.

So many crore people got the verification done

So far 99 crore people in the country have used the e-KYC Aadhaar system for Aadhaar verification. It is used to maintain the security and confidentiality of the Aadhar card. However, if someone misuses the Aadhar card, then there is a provision to impose fine on him.

Read also: Apart from free food grains, there are many benefits of Ration Card, it is also easy to make it.

There is a charge to be paid for making corrections

If a person makes an Aadhar card and the Aadhar card is made, there is no charge from UDIA. But if someone updates your Aadhaar card like name, address, date of birth, e-mail etc., you will have to pay a charge. If the demographic update is to be updated, then a charge of Rs 50 will be charged. Whereas a charge of Rs 100 is given for biometric update.

Linking of Aadhaar to other documents

Aadhaar has become an essential document in the country. For this reason, other documents are being used to link all the cards in one place. The date for linking Aadhaar with PAN has been extended to March 31. At the same time, Voter ID card is also being linked with Aadhaar. Apart from this, Aadhar card is also being linked with PM Kisan Yojana. Around 311 central schemes of 54 ministries are covered under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) platform using Aadhaar.