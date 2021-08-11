This company gave 777 percent return in 105 days, Know whole details

Even today there are many stocks in the stock market, whose value is not even 50 rupees, but their returns are more than 700 percent and that too not annually but for a few months. Today we are going to tell you about one such company, which has given a return of 777 percent or more than 10 times in 105 days and three and a half months. The name of this company is Steel Strip Infrastructure.

In the last week of April, the share price of this company was not even Rs. Since then, the company’s shares have seen a steady rise. Even today, the shares of the company had seen a rise of about 5 percent. If experts are to be believed, the company’s shares may see further upside in the coming days. Let us also tell you what kind of figures are being seen after all.

777 percent return in three and a half months: The share price of the company as on 26 April 2021 was Rs 3.69. Which increased to Rs 32.35 today. That is, the share price of the company has increased by 777 percent during this period. This means that the steel strip infrastructure has seen an increase of about 10 times. According to experts, the company’s stock may see more upside in the coming days.

9 lakh rupees became one lakh rupees: The small investors of the company have made huge gains in these months. If someone would have invested Rs 1 lakh at the rate of Rs 3.69, then he would have got 27100 shares. Whose value as of today has been Rs 8.76 lakh. If we talk about the last five days, then 1.21 lakh rupees of one lakh rupees have been benefited. Whereas in one month the company’s shares have given a return of 162 percent.

What’s up today: If we talk about today, then the shares of the company started with a gain of about 5 percent at Rs 32.35. Whereas the company’s stock closed today at Rs 31.35. On Monday, the company’s stock closed at Rs 30.85 per share.





