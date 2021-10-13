This company is offering Maruti WagonR for 1.2 lakhs on zero down payment, will get money back guarantee plan

If you want a car with more mileage at least in the budget, then know here the complete details of the offers available on Maruti WagonR, along with many other benefits are also being given.

There is a long range of low budget mileage cars in the country’s car sector with a starting price of Rs 3.15 lakhs. If you also want to buy a mileage car but you do not have the budget of lakhs of rupees.

So here we are going to tell about the offer available on Maruti WagonR in which you can take this car home for less than half the price.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this Maruti WagonR. Maruti WagonR is a popular car in its company’s hatchback segment, which the company has launched with three variants.

In this car, Maruti has given an engine of 1197 cc, in which the option of petrol engine variants of 1.0 liter and 1.2 liter capacity has been given.

Talking about its 1.0 liter capacity engine, this engine can generate power of 68 PS and peak torque of 90 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 21.79 kmpl on petrol and 32.52 kmpl on CNG.

After knowing the details of the features and specification of this car, now you know the complete details of the offer to bring this car home at a very low price.

Today’s offer on this car is given by second hand car selling website CARS24 which has listed this WagonR on its site and priced it at just Rs 1,23,000.

According to the information available on the website, the model of this car is of October 2009. Its ownership is first. This car has run 74,789 km so far. The registration of the car is registered in DL-9C RTO of Delhi.

The company is offering free RC transfer with six months warranty, free third party insurance and seven days money back guarantee on this car.

Apart from this, the company is also offering a loan facility on this car in which you can take it home with zero down payment, after which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 2,929 every month for the next 60 months.