This company launched three electric scooters with 100km range, top speed is also good

According to the company’s information, these scooters will be produced in Vadodara, Gujarat. Bookings for these three electric scooters have also been started. A 3-year warranty is also being given on them.

All three electric scooters have been introduced on the lines of Joy e-bike.

Wolf+ and Nanu+

Talking about the Wolf+ electric scooter, it comes with a touring design for driving in the outskirts of the city. While the Gen Next Nano+ is aimed at the younger consumer, offering a more aggressive and luxurious styling. The Wolf+ gets a wider and longer seat height of 740 mm and an extended wheelbase of 1345 mm, while the Gen Next Nanu+ gets a seat height of 730 mm and a wheelbase of 1325 mm for smooth movement. You can start/stop it without a key.

Range and top speed

Both these electric scooters make 1500W motor, torque of 20 Nm, top speed of 55 kmph. The battery of both the scooters is rated 60V35Ah. The company claims a range of 100 km per charge.

These scooters come with four modes

Talking about its features, Wolf+, Gen Next Nano+ come with various sensors, which provide intelligent features. The ‘Joy E-Connect App’ offers one-tap controls for Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+. The scooter can be connected and controlled via Bluetooth. With this, the Nano scooters can be tracked and battery status can be checked remotely. Both the scooters come with three drive modes i.e. Eco, Sports and Hyper. Apart from this, features with reverse mode have also been given in it.

Scooter can be locked if tampered with

GPS sensing, real-time positioning and geo-fencing are among many other features present in the scooters. The Wolf+ and Nanu+ produce vibrations when parked, which may indicate that it has been tampered with. They also come with a smart remote control, which locks the scooter in case of tampering.

Del Go

It is a delivery electric vehicle. The Dell Go comes with a seat height of 820 mm and a wheelbase of 1315 mm. It has a single screen detailed dashboard that contains all the information about the fleet and the company claims that it also offers a range of 100 kms.