this company stock gave profit of 65% in 3 days will you invest after knowing reason?

New Delhi. For the past few days, there has been a significant jump in the shares of some companies listed in SEBI. Datamatics Global Services is also included in such companies. The stock of DGS has given 65 per cent profit in just three trading sessions. On Monday also, as soon as the market opened, there was a great rise in this stock. Later, after climbing 20 percent, it got upper circuit. The stock closed at Rs 300.50 at the close of the market.

The stock was closed on July 14 at the price of 182

Earlier on July 14, the share price had closed at Rs 182. This means that in three trading sessions from Thursday to Monday, the stock has climbed 65 per cent. The special thing is that on Monday this stock got upper circuit. While there was a lot of pressure on the stock market. On Monday, the BSE Sensex closed at Rs 52,553, down 586.66 points, or 1.10 per cent. Overall, Datamatics’ trading volume on Monday was 5 times. More than 30 lakh shares were traded in this stock. This is 5.2% of the total shares of the company.

This is the reason for the rise in shares

It has been told by DGS that the reason for the jump in the price of its shares and trading volume is the market conditions. In the last few days, there has been a jump in the shares of IT Services Based Services (ITeS) midcap companies. Datamatics provides a variety of IT services. These include Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data Analysis. All these services are Artificial Intelligence (AI) based.

In this regard, IT sector experts say that after the Corona epidemic, companies are investing more on digitizing their work. Companies like Datamatics are getting the benefit of this.

