This company will give 3.8 lakhs on Tata Tiago zero down payment, will get money back guarantee, know full details of the offer

Tata Tiago is a premium hatchback of its company, which this company is offering to buy for just 3.8 lakhs. Know the details of this offer here.

In the car sector of the country, there are cheap and mileage cars of all companies from Maruti to Tata and Hyundai to Mahindra, whose starting price starts from Rs 3.15 lakh.

In which today we are telling you about the offers available on Tata Tiago, which are available between Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.04 lakh.

If your budget is less then you can take this car home with zero down payment for just Rs 8.8 lakh.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this Tata Tiago. Tata Tiago is a premium hatchback of its company, whose 10 variants the company has launched in the market.

In this car, the company has given an engine of 1199 cc, which is a 1.2 liter engine. This engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect features.

Along with this, premium features like automatic climate control, Harman’s 8-speaker sound system, power windows, cruise control have been given in the car.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

Regarding the mileage of Tata Tiago, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.84 kmpl. After knowing the features and specifications of this car, now you know the complete details of the offers available on it.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

This offer has been given on Tata Tiago by online second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced it at just Rs 3,87,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of October 2016 and its ownership is first. This car has run 64,246 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-1C RTO of Delhi.

The company is giving a six-month warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility on this car in which you can take this car home with zero down payment.