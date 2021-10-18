This company will give Hero HF Deluxe with 83 kmpl mileage for 37 thousand, with guarantee and warranty plan

If you want to buy a bike with a strong mile in a low budget, then read here the complete details of the offer to buy Hero HF Deluxe at half price.

There is a wide range of budget bikes in the two-wheeler sector of the country, with the largest number of bikes from companies like Hero, Bajaj, and TVS.

In which the name of Hero HF Deluxe is taken prominently which is a low cost mileage bike. If you buy this mileage bike, then the starting price of this bike is Rs 49,800, which becomes Rs 63,400 after going to the top model.

If you do not have such a big budget, then here you can know about the offer in which you can get this bike at just half the price.

But before knowing our mentioned offer, you should know the complete details of the mileage, features and specification of this bike.

Hero HF Deluxe is one of the popular best selling bike of its company which is liked for its strong mileage and comfortable handling at a low price.

In this bike, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 97.2 cc, which is an OHC engine based on air-cooled technology. This engine can generate maximum power of 8.02 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm.

This engine is mated to a 4 speed gearbox. Regarding mileage, it is claimed that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kmpl.

After knowing the features and details of this bike of Hero, now also take complete information about the offer to buy it at half price.

This offer has been given on this bike by CARS24, an online website that sells and buys second hand vehicles, which has listed this bike in its two-wheeler section, whose price has been kept at just 37 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2018 and its ownership is first. This bike has covered 28,376 kms so far. The registration of the bike is registered in the UP14 RTO of Uttar Pradesh.

The company is giving 1 year warranty and 7 days money back guarantee on the purchase of this bike. As per this money back guarantee, you can return the bike to the company if you do not like it within 7 days of purchase.