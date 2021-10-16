This company will give Hyundai i10 on a zero down payment in the budget of 2 lakhs, if you do not like it, you will get full money back

Budget is low but want to buy a good car then read here details of offers to buy Hyundai i10 with guarantee and warranty plan for less than half price.

The cars of the hatchback segment of the auto sector remain in the most demand, due to which these cars come with more mileage and features at a lower price.

In which today we are talking about a similar car in this segment, Hyundai i10, which gives more features and mileage in less budget. If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 4.97 lakh and Rs 7.59 lakh.

If you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell about the offer in which you can take this car home for less than half the price.

But before knowing this offer, you should know every small detail of this car features, specification. Hyundai i10 is a small size attractive hatchback in which the company has given the engine of 1197 cc.

This engine generates power of 81.86 bhp and peak torque of 113.75 Nm. The option of 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the car, Hyundai claims that this car gives a mileage of 17.0 kmpl. But this mileage goes up to 30 kilometers per kg in going on CNG.

After knowing the features and specifications of this car, now you know the details of the offers available on this car. Actually, today’s offer has been given on this car by second hand car selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and its price has been kept at Rs 2,22,999.

According to the information given about this Hyundai i10 on the website, the model of this car is of October 2011 and its ownership is first.

The car has driven 53,077 kms so far and its registration is registered with DL-4 RTO in Delhi.

On purchasing this car, the company is giving a 6-month warranty on it with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee.

Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility on this car in which you can take it home with zero down payment. After which you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 5,206 every month. The tenure of this loan has been kept by the bank for 60 months.