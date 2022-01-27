This company will give Hyundai i20 Active with loan and money back guarantee plan in a budget of just 4 lakhs, read the details of the offer

The Hyundai i20 hatchback is counted among the premium cars of the segment, which you can now buy at a very low price with a very easy plan through this offer.

A long range of premium cars is present in the hatchback segment of the car sector, with the largest number of cars from companies like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata.

One of which is the Hyundai i20 Active which is liked for its sporty design, premium features and good mileage.

But if you want to buy this car in a low budget, then read the details of the offer mentioned here in which you can take this car home for less than Rs 5 lakh.

Today’s offer on this Hyundai i20 Active is given by CARS24 who posted it on their site and priced it at Rs 4,76,000.

According to the information given on the website about this car, its model is of May 2016 and it has run 97,837 km so far, this Hyundai i20 Active is owned first and its registration is registered at DL 3C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is offering a six-month warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy the car and you do not like it within seven days or if any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company, after returning the company without any charge from you. Will refund the payment made by you in full without question or any deduction.

Along with this, the company is offering a six-month Pan India Road Side Assistance Plan worth Rs 5000, for which the fee of Rs 5000 for RT transfer will not be charged.

Apart from this, the company will not charge Rs 5000 for shipping charges and will also provide free third party insurance up to Rs 5000. Those people who do not have the budget to buy this car, the company is also giving them loan facility with attractive plans.