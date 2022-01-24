This company will give Maruti Eeco in a budget of just 2 lakhs, will get loan, guarantee and warranty plan

The Maruti Eeco is an affordable and powerful space car that can be used both at home and in business. You can now buy this car at less than half the price through this offer.

The number of cars that come in the MPV segment of the car sector in the country is very less but they are widely preferred in which they are used both in family and business.

In which today we are talking about Maruti Eeco, a budget van of this segment, which is liked for its low price and its strong space.

If you buy this Maruti Eeco from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.88 lakh but here we are telling about the offer in which you can buy this car at a very low price and take it home. Huh.

Today’s offer on this Maruti Eeco is given by CARDEKHO which has posted this car in the used car section of its website and has priced it at Rs 1,82,500.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is July 2014 and it has run 50,377 km so far. The ownership of this Maruti Eeco is first and its registration is registered at DL 6C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this Maruti Eeco, the company is offering a plan of six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee from CARDEKHO, if you buy this car and it finds any defect in it or for any reason you do not like this car then you can return it to the company.

After returning the car, the company will refund your full payment to you without any questions or deductions.

Along with this, the company will give a free six-month Pan India Road Side Assistance Plan which costs Rs 5000 and RC transfer fee of Rs 5000 will also not be charged by the company.

For those people who do not have that much money to pay at once, the company is also providing loan facility with attractive EMI. Along with this, the company will not take 5 thousand rupees for shipping charges and the company will also give free third party insurance up to 5 thousand rupees.