This company will give Maruti WagonR for 1.2 lakhs, will get guarantee and warranty plan, read full details of offer

If you want to buy Maruti WagonR at a low price, then this company is offering to buy this car for just 1.2 lakhs, know what is the offer.

There are some cars in the car sector, which are liked for low price and long mileage apart from strong features, one of which is Maruti WagonR.

The WagonR of the hatchback segment is a popular car of its company, in which the maximum boot space is available in this segment. Buying this car from the showroom will cost you Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can take this car home for just Rs 1.2 lakh. Before knowing the details of the offers available on Maruti WagonR, you should know the complete details of this car.

In Maruti WagonR, the company has given an engine of 1197 cc, in which the option of two variants has been given. Talking about the engine before this, this 1.0-litre engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that connects with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like War window, Manual AC, Boot space of 341 liters, have also been given in this car. After knowing the features of Maruti WagonR, now you can also know the details of the offers available on this car.

Today, this car has been offered by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed it on its site and has priced it at Rs 1,25,000.

According to the information on the website, the model of this car is August 2009 and its ownership is second. This car has run 94,587 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-2C RTO of Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions.

Apart from this, for those who want to buy this car on loan, the company is also offering a loan on zero down payment. In which after buying this car on zero down payment, you will have to pay Rs 2,975 for the next 60 months.