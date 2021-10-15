This company will provide Hyundai i10 for 1.2 lakhs on zero down payment, will get guarantee and warranty plan

If your budget is less but want to buy a mileage car. So this company is offering to buy Hyundai i10 for 1.2 lakhs. Read what is the full details of this offer.

Cars in the hatchback segment of the car sector are highly preferred for low budget and high mileage. In which the demand for cars like Maruti Alto, WagonR, Tata Tiago and Hyundai i10 remains high.

In which today we are talking about Hyundai i10 which is a low budget mileage car. If you buy from its showroom, then for this you will have to spend between Rs 3.79 lakh to Rs 6.55 lakh.

But through the offer being mentioned here, you can buy this car for just 1.2 lakhs and take it home. Before knowing all this, what is that offer and who will give this cheap car, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this i10.

The Hyundai i10 is one of the best selling cars in the hatchback segment of the company. The company has given an engine of 1197 cc in this car.

This engine generates power of 81.86 PS and torque of 113.75 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Regarding the mileage of the car, Hyundai claims that this car gives a mileage of up to 17.0 kmpl.

After knowing the details of this, now you know the complete details of the offers being offered on it, in which you will be able to buy this car at a very low price.

Today’s offer is given by CARS24, an online website selling second hand car which has listed this car on its site. Whose price has been kept at Rs 1,22,000.

According to the information on the website, this car is of June 2008 model. Its ownership is first. This car is a non-accident car which has covered 70,524 kms so far. Its registration is in DL-2C RTO office of Delhi.

The company is giving a six-month warranty on the purchase of this car, with which the company is also giving a seven-day money back guarantee. Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility for those who want to buy this car on loan.

In which you can take this car home by paying zero down payment, after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,906 every month.