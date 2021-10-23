This company will provide Maruti WagonR for 1.4 lakhs on zero down payment, will get guarantee and warranty plan

Budget is low and want to buy a car, then know here complete details of offers to buy Maruti WagonR at very low price and economical way.

There is a wide range of low budget cars in the car sector of the country in which the price of these cars starts from Rs 3 lakhs.

If you also want to get a cheap mileage car and you do not have a budget of lakhs of rupees, then we will tell you about the offer in which you will be able to buy a car in a very low budget.

In which we are telling about the offer available on Maruti WagonR, which if you buy from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

In the offers mentioned here, you can take this car home with zero down payment loan facility in a budget of Rs 1 lakh. But before knowing that offer, you should know every small detail of the features and specification of this car.

Maruti WagonR is a popular car of its company which is liked for mileage and features. In this car, the company has given an engine of 1197 cc.

This engine is a 1.0-litre capacity engine that generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the mileage of this car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22 km on petrol and 32.52 km per kg on CNG.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

After knowing the complete details of this Maruti WagonR, now you can also know the details of the offer to buy it at a very low price.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

This car has been offered by the second hand vehicle buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced it at just Rs 1.4 lakh.

According to the information on the site, the model of this car is February 2010 and its ownership is first. This car has run 81,249 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-3C RTO of Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions. Apart from this, if you want to buy this car on loan, then the company is also providing loan facility on zero down payment.