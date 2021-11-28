This company will provide Renault KWID on zero down payment loan for just 2 lakhs, will get guaranteed warranty plan

If you want to buy a stylish car in a low budget, then know here the full details of Renault KWID’s offer to take home at very low cost.

The hatchback segment of the car sector has a wide range of low budget long mileage cars with some cars being liked for their style and features.

In which today we are talking about Renault Kwid which is a stylish and premium car with features.

If you buy Renault Kwid from the showroom, then you will have to spend Rs 4.11 lakh to Rs 5.66 lakh for it.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can take it home in a budget of just 2 lakhs.

Today’s offer on this car has come from the car sector information website CARDEKHO which has listed this car in the used car section of its site and the price has been kept.

According to the information recorded on the website about this car, it is of Renault Kwid 2016 model and its ownership is first.

This car has covered 80,390 kms so far and its registration is registered in UP16 RTO of Uttar Pradesh.

On purchasing this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions.

Apart from this, the company is also giving the benefit of free RC transfer with 6 months roadside assistance pan India.

After knowing the offers available on Renault Kwid, now you know the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the features of Renault Kwid, this car has been given an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will connect with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Along with this, features like keyless entry, manual AC, reverse parking camera, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD have been provided in the car.

Talking about the engine and power of the car, it has a 999 cc engine which is a 0.8 liter petrol engine.

This engine generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque, mated to a manual transmission.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.3 kmpl.