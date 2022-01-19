This contestant of Bigg Boss can become the lead of Naagin 6, has already been a part of the show

Followers are eagerly ready for the sixth season of the well-liked tv serial show Naagin. The dialogue of the title of the new Naagin for Naagin 6 has been happening for a very long time. The teaser of Naagin 6 has additionally been launched on TV. Now in the meantime, speculations are being made that who’s going to be the lead serpent of this season. Surbhi Chandna was given the lead position in season 5.

The names of Bigg Boss season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Ridhima Pandit and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejashwi Prakash have been additionally revealed for this season. After which Ekta Kapoor herself denied the information of these actresses turning into Naagin 6.

In response to media reviews, now Bigg Boss season 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has been approached for the lead Naagin of Naagin 6. Nevertheless, Ekta Kapoor has not made any disclosure about this but. Allow us to let you know that Mahira Sharma has been a part of the show Naagin in the previous as effectively. Mahira has performed the position of a witch named Jamini in Naagin 3.

Ekta Kapoor advised Salman on the stage of Bigg Boss that her Naagin’s title begins with M. From which it’s now clear that the lead of Naagin 6 goes to be Naagin Mahira Sharma. The lead Naagin is totally different in each season of Naagin. In the first season, Mouni Roy performed the position of Naagin. Folks appreciated him a lot. Whose Nia Sharma, Rashmi Desai, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna have been well liked by the viewers as Naagin.

Allow us to let you know that this time the entry of Naagin on this season goes to occur in a very totally different means. Colours has posted the teaser on its Instagram web page. During which the face of the actress isn’t proven.