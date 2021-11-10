This cool phone of Vivo launched with 50MP camera and 44W fast charging, know what is the price

Vivo’s 50MP camera phone, which was talked about for a long time, has been launched. In this phone, you are being given 44W fast charger and strong battery. This phone has been launched in China. The phone launched is the Vivo Y76s smartphone, which is the company’s first phone to come with the Dimensity 810 chipset.

Specifications of Vivo Y76s

Vivo Y76s packs a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel that offers Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Talking about its thickness, it is 7.79mm and weighs 175 grams. For selfies, you are given an 8-megapixel front camera. Apart from this, the rear camera is 50-megapixel, 2-megapixel macro camera and an LED flash unit. This smartphone has 8 GB RAM, 4 GB virtual RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

vivo smartphone battery

Vivo Y76s packs a 4,100mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It comes with security features like face unlock and side-facing fingerprint sensor. Other specs of the phone include dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo Y76s price

Vivo Y76s comes in two options, 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at 1,799 Yuan (approximately Rs 20,20,846), while 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at 1,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 23,163). It comes in colors like Galaxy Blue, Star Diamond White and Starry Night Black. This device works on Android 11 based OriginOS 1.0. However, it is not yet known when this phone will be brought to the Indian market.

These phones with 50MP camera are also strong

Talking about 50 MP camera phone in the Indian market, there are strong phones like Samsung Galaxy F62, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, OnePlus Nord 2, Vivo X70 Pro Plus. Their price ranges from Rs 17,999 to Rs 79,990. The price has been determined due to different features in these phones.