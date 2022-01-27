This cool phone of Vivo was launched! P22 processor with 5000mAh battery, know price and specification

Vivo Y21A is available in India for Rs 13,990. The phone comes in two color models – Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow. It is available in only one variant. Giving information about this smartphone, the company has said that it is available only in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Chinese smartphone company Vivo has launched a great phone in India in a budget. The name of this Y series phone is Vivo Y21A. This is a low-cost phone, which has dual cameras, configuration and MediaTek Helio P22 processor. This phone has 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Vivo says that the new Y21A offers users a premium experience by offering best-in-class features. With this launch, the company expects to establish a strong portfolio by offering a diverse range of smartphones across various categories to the customers. Last month, Vivo also unveiled the Vivo Y21e smartphone in India. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU. The price of this smartphone is Rs 12,990 and it has been given 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Specification and price of this smartphone

However, 1GB of RAM capacity can be added separately to it. The Vivo Y21a will be available in India through the Vivo India e-store and through all the company's retail partners. Its sale starts from 24 January 2022.

Features of Vivo Y21A

According to the company, Vivo Y21A has a 6.51-inch HD + display with a notch on top. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which charges at 18W. As soon as this device comes out of the box, the company’s Android 11 runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 skin. The smartphone has a USB Type-C port as well as a fingerprint sensor. The MediaTek Helio P22 engine is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in Vivo’s latest phone. It has a 13MP main camera and another 2MP macro lens. There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front of this phone.