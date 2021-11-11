This cool phone of xiaomi will be launched with 50MP and 100W fast charging, know what will be the specialty

The Xiaomi 12 is believed to be the first phone to be powered by the new chip. A small notch display will be given in the phone. A new report claims that the handset will come with 100W fast charging for a bigger battery along with a better 50MP camera.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is ready to launch a cool phone. The company is going to bring Xiaomi 12 in its next series. It is being claimed in this phone that it will have a strong camera of 50MP. Along with this, you are given a fast charger of 100 W. You are also given a high processor in this phone. Apart from this, the display size is also being given in it.

Features of Xiaomi 12

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the vanilla model of Xiaomi 12 will have 100W fast charging technology. This will be the same as the 120W fast charging technology and is already included in the Mi 10 Ultra and Mi 11T Pro.

