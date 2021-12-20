This could be the best recharge plan for you, you will get validity of 84 days, know whose packs are more beneficial in Airtel, VI and Jio

If you are also looking for a prepaid plan with a validity of 84 days, in which you get the facility of free calling with less data, then users can opt for the value plan from these telcos.

Recently, prepaid plans have been increased by the telecom company Airtel, Jio and VI. That is, other plans have also become expensive with plans with validity of 28 days, 56 days, 84 days and 365 days with daily data, calling and SMS benefits. People choose plans with different validity as per their convenience. If you are also looking for a prepaid plan with a validity of 84 days, in which you get the facility of free calling with less data, then users can opt for the value plan from these telcos. Let us know who is providing what facilities here in the plan with validity of 84 days.

Airtel prepaid plan

If you want to take 84 days plan in Airtel, then you get 6GB data in prepaid plan and it comes for Rs 455. It also offers unlimited calls and 900 SMS. The plan includes Amazon Prime Video mobile version, Apollo 24 by 7 circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free HelloTunes and Wynk Music. Apart from this, Airtel’s per day data plans come with a validity of 84 days for Rs 719 and Rs 839. It gets day data at 1.5GB and 2GB respectively. Also 100 SMS are given per day.

Jio prepaid plan

Under the value section of Jio, there is a prepaid plan of Rs 395 that comes with a validity of 84 days along with 6GB data, unlimited calls and 1000 SMS. Jio apps are available in this plan. Apart from this, Rs 666 and Rs 719 have to be paid in the per day data plan of Jio with validity of 84 days. These plans offer 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data. Along with this, 100 SMS are also given daily.

Vi Prepaid Plans

Vi’s 84 days validity and 6GB data plan is given to you for Rs 459. In this prepaid plan, unlimited calls and 1000 SMS are available for 84 days. Apart from this, there are also Vi’s prepaid plans with a validity of 84 days which cost Rs 710 and Rs 839 respectively. These plans include 1.5GB data and 2GB daily data. These plans will come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.