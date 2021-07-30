‘This Could Have Been a Zoom Meeting:’ Companies Rethink Travel

One scenario is that suggested by Mr. Calhoun: Companies could dramatically reduce entire categories of travel, such as in-person meetings with internal colleagues in other cities. A Wall Street Journal analysis last year, for example, estimated that in-company meetings and training made up 20 percent of all business travel and predicted that 40 to 60 percent of that would disappear. definitively. The Journal concluded that 19 to 36 percent of business travel would disappear. Bill Gates predicted at the DealBook conference last fall that business travel would still be over 50% lower once things normalized.

Unlike domestic leisure travel, which has largely recovered, business travel has been relatively slow to return. According to a recent survey by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, only 9% of companies report having resumed their pre-pandemic travel levels. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines both recently said business travel remains around 60% below pre-pandemic levels, despite an increase in recent months. The increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks could further delay the resumption of business travel.

But Mr. Calhoun’s plan to reduce his own internal travel echoes the results of the accountants association survey, which found that two-thirds of companies allow travel for sales or meetings with clients. , and less allowing travel for internal purposes or training programs.

The rebound

Early indications suggest that most businesses will be reluctant to significantly reduce the estimated two-thirds of business travel that involves sales calls and client visits, conferences, and professional services like consulting. Executives are always worried about losing to a rival who shows up in person or seeing an important contract go missing due to poor virtual communications. Jamie Dimon, managing director of JPMorgan Chase, said in May that clients told him his bank lost business when “other guys’ bankers visited him, and not ours.”

United chief executive Scott Kirby earlier this year predicted “a complete recovery in business demand as business travel is all about relationships.” Speaking to investors via a conference call, he added, “You can’t build human relationships through a medium like this.”

Others also see the potential for increased business travel, as increasingly dispersed workers have to congregate regularly.

“What we describe as business travel could actually expand in the years to come,” said Lindsay Nelson, experience and brand manager at Tripadvisor, the online travel company. “But the kind of people who travel and what they travel for is going to change.”