This Country Has Extended Covid Lockdown by 4 Weeks to July 19. Check Details





London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed a four-week delay to an finish to all lockdown restrictions, which was beforehand set for June 21, as he stated the hyperlink between coronavirus infections and hospitalisations remained at regarding ranges due to the Delta variant. The final and fourth stage of the lockdown roadmap, dubbed Freedom Day, will now transfer to July 19 as an alternative amid a worrying spike in instances of the Delta variant, first recognized in India, which consultants worry will end in larger hospitalisations in coming weeks.

It's smart to wait a bit longer, Johnson stated, as he confirmed that July 19 is now anticipated to be the date for a full unlocking and that he was "assured" {that a} additional delay past that shouldn't be required. We are going to now speed up the second jabs for the over-40s, simply as we did for over-50s, to give all of them most safety, he stated, in reference to a deliberate acceleration of the vaccination programme.

Johnson stated the month-long delay was to give the Nationwide Well being Service (NHS) further time and few extra essential weeks due to the considerations across the Delta variant, which has brought about an infection charges to double within the worst affected areas of the nation.