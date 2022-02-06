This cruiser bike can be taken home by paying just 12 thousand, know how much will be the monthly EMI

If you are planning to buy a Low Budget Cruiser Bike, then read here complete details of buying Bajaj Avenger Street 160 in an easy way.

The cruiser bike segment of the two wheeler sector is one that is preferred by people who love long journeys and adventure, with the largest number of youth.

There are only select bikes in this cruiser segment, in which today we are talking about the lowest priced Bajaj Avenger Street 160 in this segment, which is an attractively designed bike.

The starting price of Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is Rs 1,08,902 which when on road goes up to Rs 1,30,288. If you like this bike but don’t have such a big budget then know here it is very easy down payment and EMI But complete details of the plan to buy.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,13,147 for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 12000 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 4,042 every month.

The repayment tenure of Bajaj Avenger Street 160 loan has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on the loan amount.

If you are planning to buy this bike after reading this down payment plan, then now know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has been given a single cylinder 160.4 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 15 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed gearbox has been given. .

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 47.2 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important Information: The plan of loan, down payment and interest rates available on this bike largely depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can change these three accordingly if there is a negative report.