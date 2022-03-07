This cruiser bike can be yours in just 45 thousand, read complete details from offer to mileage

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is a stylish cruiser bike that you can now buy for less than half the price with these offers.

Cruiser bike segment is that segment of the two wheeler sector in which select bikes are present but the number of people who like bikes of this segment is very high.

Among all the bikes present in the cruiser bike segment, today we are talking about Bajaj Avenger Street 160, which is a popular bike of its company as well as this segment.

The starting price of Bajaj Avenger starts from Rs 1,08,902 which when on road goes up to Rs 1,29,283.

But we are telling you about the offers in which you can get this bike for less than half the price.

These offers have come from the websites of companies selling online second hand two wheelers, out of which we are telling you the complete details of the best offers.

The BIKEWALE website has posted a 2013 model of Bajaj Avenger for sale on its site, which has been priced at Rs 30,000, but no offers are being made with it.

The 2017 model of this Bajaj Avenger has been posted for sale on the DROOM website, which has been priced at Rs 45,000 and is also available with a finance plan.

The BIKEDEKHO website has listed the 2016 model of Bajaj Avenger, which has been priced at Rs 45,000, but no finance plan is being provided with it.

After reading these offers available on Bajaj Avenger 160, now know every small detail including the engine and power of this bike.

Talking about the engine and power of Bajaj Avenger Street 160, it has a 160 cc single cylinder engine which generates 15 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 47.2 kilometers per liter and it has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the details of all the three offers on Bajaj Avenger 160 mentioned here, you can buy any bike from these three options keeping in mind your budget, preference and need.