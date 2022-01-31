This cruiser bike is getting from 72 thousand to 1 lakh here, you will get many offers together

You can now buy Royal Enfield Classic 350 for less than half the price through these different offers, read full details.

Despite being small in the country’s bike segment, the cruiser bike segment is liked by a large number of people, in which today we are talking about a popular bike in this segment, Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is due to its design and engine. is preferred.

If you like and want to buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.87 lakh to Rs 2.18 lakh.

But we are going to tell you the offer in which you can buy this cruiser bike between Rs 72 thousand to Rs 1 lakh, but before knowing what is that offer, you should know the features, specification and mileage of this bike. Every little detail.

Talking about the engine and power of Royal Enfield Classic 350, it has a single cylinder 349.37 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 20.21 PS of power and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40.0 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Royal Enfield Classic 350, now you know the details of the offer to buy it at a very low price.

BIKES24 has posted the 2015 model of this Royal Enfield Classic 350 on its site, which has been priced at Rs 72,000 and the company is giving a guarantee and warranty plan with it.

BIKEDEKHO has posted the 2015 model of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in its Used Bikes section which is priced at Rs.85,000.

The DROOM website has posted the 2015 model of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and it has been priced at Rs 99,000.

After following these three offers mentioned on Royal Enfield Classic 350, you can buy any of these three options according to your choice and budget.