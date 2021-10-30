This cryptocurrency is bigger than the total market cap of Ratan Tata’s 12 companies

Shiba Inu is also seeing good momentum on Saturday. Due to which the market cap of the currency has increased significantly. The special thing is that the market cap of 12 companies of India’s largest Tata Group has been added, even then the market cap of Shiba Anu has increased. On the other hand, if we talk about the market cap of a single company, then how the market of Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises and Tech Mahindra has gone far ahead. Let us also tell you what kind of figures are being seen at the present time.

Shiba Inu prices continue to rise

First of all, talking about Shiba Inu, at present ie at 4:35 pm, the price on the coin desk is trading at $ 0.000074 with an increase of 8.10 percent. Whereas in the last one week, the price of this coin has seen a rise of more than 120 percent. On the other hand, if we talk about the last one month, then a return of 917 percent has been seen. Whereas this year the currency has seen a rise of 95 million percent.

Market cap approaching $44 billion

On the other hand, the company’s market cap has reached close to $ 44 billion today. If we look at it in Indian rupees, then it has come to around Rs 3.30 lakh crore. Due to which this cryptocurrency has become the 7th largest cryptocurrency in the world. The first name is bitcoin. On the other hand is Ethereum. The third number is being seen of XRP. Solana, Cardano and Polkadot are ahead of Shiba Inu. At the same time, Dogecoin’s number is 10th.

Mcap of Shiba Inu more than 12 companies of Tata Group

At the same time, the interesting thing is that if the market cap of 12 companies of Tata Group is added, then the market of Shib Inu is getting more visible. At present, the market cap of 12 companies of the Tata Group is being built at Rs 3.22 lakh crore. While the market cap of Shiba Inu has reached Rs 3.30 lakh crore. These Tata Group companies include companies like Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Communications.

The post Ratan Tata’s cryptocurrency is bigger than the total market cap of 12 companies appeared first on Jansatta.

