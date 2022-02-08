This dating app became popular among film stars, Hollywood actors along with Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Neha Sharma are also members

The popularity of a celebrity dating app is increasing rapidly in India. This dating app is Raya, touted as ‘Illuminati Tinder’ by The New York Times. Many Indian stars are present on it. Although the terms and conditions of this app are strict, not everyone is kept on it. According to its terms and condition, anyone’s profile on it is accepted, rejected or kept in the waiting list. No one can use this dating app without permission.

According to a report in The Indian Express, international actors – Channing Tatum, Demi Lovato, John Mayer, Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, Sharon Stone and the outdated Ben Affleck are among the cast. On the other hand, when it comes to Indian celebrities, it has celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Anushka Ranjan, Lisa Mishra and a prominent film producer as members. Although this app provides privacy, those who want to keep themselves hidden can stay safe on this app. It is similar to regular dating app but different from these due to privacy reasons.

What kind of security does it provide?

This app is not for everyone. To create an account on this app, you have to go through its security code. It will give permission only after checking about you whether you can stay on the app or not. If someone exposes other members’ names, takes screenshots of other profiles, or even tries to tweet about it, you may get kicked out. The app is as good as dating to facilitate friendship and networking.

When did the app come out

The website states that your comfort, safety and trust in our community are the things we care about most, and we will never compromise on that. The app came into the public eye after a woman posted a TikTok claiming that Ben Affleck sent her a video on Instagram after she blocked Raya. According to the woman, the actor captioned the video and said, “Why did you block me? This is me.”

When and who launched

This app is launched in 2015 by Daniel Gendelman. It is only available on iOS devices. The app is not limited to actors and musicians. Raya founder Daniel Gendelman said he tried to “solve a big problem for a little bit of people” with the app.

Long list of joiners

According to the report, there is a long list of waiting for non-celebrities on this dating app. Only about 8 percent applications have been accepted on Kin Raya. And one person offered $10,000 in cash to be admitted. While many have given detailed information about themselves.

allows these people also

This app welcomes not only film stars and musicians but also athletes, journalists. According to the Times, with this app members can share with each other what they want to share with other members, and do so in a respectful manner. Its cost is roughly equivalent to a month’s Netflix subscription. US, and interested members are required to apply through their Instagram accounts.