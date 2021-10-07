This deadly all-rounder joined CSK for the final matches, Dhoni’s team became stronger. Hindi News,

New Delhi: England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2021 and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Due to injury, both of these major tournaments were ruled out. Curran plays for CSK in the IPL and his exit is a big setback for Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team. Curran has been an integral part of CSK for the last few years.

This player came in the team

West Indies all-rounder Dominic Drakes was on Wednesday named in the Chennai Super Kings squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season in place of injured England all-rounder Sam Curran. Left-handed batsman Drakes has played one first-class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches. He is still waiting for his international debut. Curren has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup apart from the remaining IPL matches due to a back injury during an IPL match. The team of Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in their last league match on Thursday.

Injured Sam Curran

Sam Curran has a lower back injury. This information was given by the England and Wales Cricket Board on 5 October. Now Sam will be replaced by his brother Tom Curran, while Reece Topley has been included in the English team as a reserve player.

Tom Curran also present in IPL

Meanwhile, Tom Curran, brother of Sam Curran, has not got a chance to play for Rajasthan Royals in the second phase of the IPL. However, in ‘The Hundred’, he performed brilliantly for the Oval Invincible, taking 10 wickets in 8 matches.

When Sam had stopped Team India’s breath

In the last ODI of the series played between India and England (IND vs ENG) in Pune, Team India’s breath was stopped by playing an innings of 95 runs in 83 balls. He remained unbeaten till the end but could not get England to win. Had Sam played the World Cup, he could have become a big threat to India.